Organize tournaments amateur Fortnite, League of Legends and Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Network League is the league name that you want to encourage the creation of new teams that include players who have not yet participated in competitions of esports. So, you will have a next edition focused on equipment amateur “Fortnite”, “League of Legends” and “Counter Strike: Global Offensive”.
In addition, we will compete in tournaments between women’s teams in the 3 games. Also, you will have other scheduled activities such as a contest casters and other content creators, which will aim to find a group of influencers and streamers officers of the league.
The Network League will have a classificatory model regional which will be divided in Cono Norte and Cono Sur, for which it will organize an internal tournament within the countries that have the largest amount of teams in your registration.
The tournament and activities is organized by AMD and will be broadcast through Twitch. In Argentina, the Network League will be certified by DEVA, the Association of Electronic Sports and video Games in Argentina. Entries open on the 4th of may in the site the Network League.