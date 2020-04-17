Riot Games announces Teamfight Tactics: Galaxy Championship – NoticiasVideojuegos

Games riot has announced the Tactics of fighting in a team: Championship of galaxiesan official competition for his title fighter auto.

The event will have a total prize pool of $ 200,000 (£ 160,126) and does not have a release date set at the time of writing.

Tactical Teamfight: Galaxy Championship will have qualifying regional in Brazil, China, Europe, Latin America, North America and South Korea.

Whalen Rozelle, Director of Global Esports at Riot Games, spoke about the event in a press release: “With the Tactics of Teamfight: Championship of Galaxies, we want to reward all the players that dedicate their time to master the Tactics of Teamfight and provide an additional objective that exists beyond reaching the top of the ladder. To support this, we are creating a clear path to the Championship that will be globally accessible through the staircase in the game and the online tournaments “.

You will implement a merit-based system for the series of tournaments and the regional finals that allows the “players of high skill to qualify for the major competitions”. Each region involved in the event will have its own specific amount of qualification points based on where the game is more popular and which one has the highest level of players.

Riot Games has held three invitations to Teamfight Tactics since its launch in 2019, including the Elements, Invitational, the event’s All-Star League of Legends 2019 and the recent showcase of Galaxies. The developer has also filed community guidelines for organisers of tournaments of any third party.

Esports Noticiasvideojuegos.com says: This is a movement to solid of Riot Games, which constructs a title that has had success in its own right. We’re intrigued to see this system in game to be able to witness it fully in action and compare it with others that are in use throughout the industry.

