Valorant: Riot Games opens the way to all the streamers, the distribution of keys for the beta

New possibilities to enjoy the beta Valorantthe new first-person shooter from the creators of League of Legends and TeamFight Tactics. Riot Games had selected some streamers concrete to provide new keys for the closed beta of the game, but the studio has informed that this will be extended to all the streamers, with the condition that they are playing Valorant.

“From now on, all streams of Twitch of Valorant have the possibility of drop drops access to the beta (as long as he is playing Valorant)”, explained in the official website. “While it is true that we continue providing access to new people continually, bear in mind that this does not increase the total amount of drops. The only thing that does is allow you to see any stream of Valorant to participate in the distribution”.

A lot of people want to access

The company reminds the streamers if you want to to grant access to the closed betawill have to activate the drops in game on the account of Twitch of the user. In the release, Riot recognizes that there is a very high demand to test the video game, by ensuring that they are doing everything they can for the players to have the opportunity to enter.

“Our goal with the closed beta of Valorant is to learn all that we need to face up to the launch, and one of those lessons is how to manage the load on the server”, they comment. The studio is working “to establish the infrastructure” of its servers across the world. “The closed beta we are coming from marvel to estimate what will be needed. Thank you for participating in this adventure; we’ll be back with more news as soon as possible”.

Valorant is announced for the moment exclusively for PC. The closed beta has started with force, at least in what refers to the visualizations. In the Guide we have also been able to test it and we give you our first impressions.

Source | Riot Games (web)