Valorant hidden touch controls for the mobile version of PC

Valorantthe shooter tctico of Riot Games available in closed beta for PC from the April 7,, have in their files controls for screens tctiles of mobile phones and tablets. This is not a confirmation that the company League of Legends go to throw your rank in smart devices, but you may have been raised in the past; and if in the future want to do it, have the icons and digital buttons ready to do this.

Last April 11, the user of the subreddit of Valorant Spacixr published an image on this forum showing the game screen with buttons tctiles to cast skills, move, use the knife, two ways to shoot bullets and to bend down or to walk; also, you can see buttons for a mode developers and to edit. “I like to play Valorant on my laptop in tablet mode, and when I boot, my screen was full of controls in tablet mode. Cargu the map skills and us the controls, and they worked!”, type Spacixr.

A few days before the start of the beta the Twitter user @FireMonkey_ published a picture of one of the files discovered in the datamining of the program. It is icons for some of the skills of the agents (characters) of the game, as well as eyes, buttons contextual to buy and other indicators.

Icons relating to the game having Mobile support are in the game files, this doesn’t confirm Valorant will be playable on Mobile but does confirm they have icons for it if they ever want to go that route. pic.twitter.com/2JZEYEgI1N— 🎄 Santa Ricky 🎄 (@FireMonkey__) April 4, 2020

Despite all these discoveries, Riot Games has not commented on the game go to launch on other platforms beyond the PC. In Vandal we were able to test a version alpha the game that tena settings for play with remote control, but the development team does not confirm that they were planning a launch for consolesnor to other operating systems of computer ms all of Windows.

Riot Games addresses mobile phones and consoles in 2020

However, despite the fact that this same ao Riot has been a company focused on PC, during this 2020 is to expand to mobile phones and consoles with League of Legends: Wild Rift, a version of its MOBA optimized for these devices. In addition, on April 30, his game of cards Legends of Runeterra reach Android and iPhone, as he made his autobattler Teamfight Tactics on the 19th of march.

