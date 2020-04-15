The best video games to pass the quarantine

On the other hand is the Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, a video game based on the classic game of duel monsters at the same time came out of a cartoon. The game has the same rules as its counterpart physical and allows fans of the series to connect from all over the world. It can be downloaded for free from Steam and is also available for cell phones.

bannertv.png Johnny Arcade Mayhem is a video game developed in Argentina in which reference is made to the old arcade games in a novel way. Highly recommended to test in isolation. Game Ever Studio

An option a little less known, but equally entertaining Johnny Arcade Mayhem, a video game developed by the argentine firm Game Ever Studio. The game in mobile stores is as Arcade Mayhem Shooterworks like a journey through the classic games of fichines with a turn most modern and animations interesting. Is free for mobile and on Steam is $130.

Finally, a recommendation for fans of the games simple but addictive with the Just Shapes and Beats, a video game that is minimalist in which you control a square that elusive shapes that move across the screen. The same is a very basic concept that uses music and color to your favor to attract your users and engage them with hours of fun. The video game is on sale on Steam for $160.