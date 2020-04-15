The best titles for free for a single player

In this quarantine, we are facing many things that put us in uncomfortable situations or difficult. We know that finding time for yourself between the members of your family can be tricky.

Get lost in the narrative of the titles to a single player offers a respite from the social pressures that cause many times the outside world. That’s why, we recommend these titles for free for a single player.

The best free games for a single player

Starcraft ll

Since its launch free in 2017, this strategy game has been an icon of desktop essential. Players now have the opportunity of going through an epic campaign while ordered the troops to create or destroy other bases of their clan enemies.

Many people consider the strategy game in real time that start it all. From fill stadiums eSports sessions up in solitary against an AI.

Is available on PC and Mac.

Phantom Dust

A strange and incongruous remake of a cult game from Microsoft Studios, this game focuses on combat that revolves around the elements that are generated in the sand. The title has a great heritage of collectible card games, it is a bit philosophical in that you entretendrás a good time.

Is available on PC and Xbox One

Path of Exile

This game will take you to enjoy beautiful landscapes, gothic landscapes, natural additives and, of course, some of brimstone and pits of fire, all this while, become your enemies demonic in stains and dust with magic and steel.

You have a great list of spells under your sleeve and you will be amazed quality of the graphics employees, without doubt is a great game.

Available on PS4, xbox One and PC

Magic: The Gathering Arena

Card games provide a unique flavor among the securities of a single player, as they often are requires the formulation of strategies even before the start of the game.

The cycle of the game is simple, the deck boot will allow any player to skip a turn and cast spells to win money in that game, will serve to buy packs of cards to strengthen your deck.

Available on PC and Mac.