TFT (TeamFight Tactics): patch notes 10.8; all changes and updates

The upgrade 10.8 of TFT (TeamFight Tactics) is now available for download. The free-to-play Riot Games, which gets its new patch on the scheduled date, incorporating a champ legendary. This is Xerath, a carry that fills the battle field of meteorites that are strengthened when they reach and kill their enemies. The americans also premiered two new galaxies, the commercial sector and the galaxy superdensa. While the first allows us to change the store once per round for free, the second gives us a force of nature free (level 5).

As in all patches, Riot Games has made balance adjustments. They all follow the line of improving the weak rather than weakening the strong. Will include improvements to champions of rank 4 as a Wukong and Soraka. Below, you can display an image with the strong and weak today.

What’s new

New champion: Xerath

Rank 5.

Source: dark Star.

Class: Sorcerer.

Life: 750/1350/2430.

Armor: 20.

Attack damage: 60/108/194.

Attack speed: 0,9.

Mana: 30/80.

Bombing nether: Xerath is transformed and, instead of making normal attacks, summons meteors that strike at enemies random during 6/8/45 s. meteors inflict 300/400/2500 magic damage on impact and, if they kill the target, all adjacent foes receive 150/200/1250 of magic damage and are stunned for 1.5 s.

Systems

New mechanics of galaxy

Commercial Sector: all the players get a shop change free of charge every round.

Galaxy superdensa: when you reach level 5, players receive a Force of nature for free.

Now there is a 50% chance that the game will develop in a galaxy special, and the commercial sector and the galaxy superdensa have the potential to slightly higher than the other.

Other things in the system

Gusts of victories and defeats: 2 (1 gold)/3 (2 gold)/ 4+ (3 golden) ⇒ 2-3 (1 gold)/4 (2 gold)/ 5+ (3 gold).

Base damage per phase: 0/3/4/5/10/15/20 ⇒ 0/0/1/2/5/10/15.

Total damage based on the number of units survivors: 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10… ⇒ 2/4/6/8/10/11/12/13/14/15…

We have introduced new types of carousel.

Attributes

(New) 9 swordsmen: 100 % chance to activate.

(New) 9 units of the dark Star: 45 attack damage and spell power.

(New) 6 infiltrators: 125 % bonus attack speed.

(New) 6 shields: shield of the 45 % of the maximum life.

(New) 9 rebels: shield of 350 health and 15 % damage for rebel.

(New) 8 sorcerers: +125 spell power to the computer.

Percentage of healing from the celestial: 15/30/60 ⇒ 15/40/65.

Life and attack damage of the cyber (6): 800 life and 80 DA ⇒ 750 of life and 75 of DA.

Life of the supermecha of the mechapilotos: 100 % of the life of the pilots ⇒ 1800 + 50 % of the life of the pilots.

Damage to the ability of the supermecha of the mechapilotos: 400/500/600/700/900/1500/5000 ⇒ 400/500/600/700/800/1200/5000.

Mercenaries: added a visual indicator of the improvements of mercenary purchased.

Probability of obtaining of objects of the space pirates (4): 15 % ⇒ 20 %.

Damage of the spell of the sorcerers: 20/40/80 ⇒ 20/45/80.

Champions

Champions rank 1

Damage Ace in the sleeve of Caitlyn: 700/1000/1800 ⇒ 750/1500/3000.

Improving the attack speed of Plumage deadly Xayah: 75/100/150 % ⇒ 100/125/150 %.

Stun duration of Zoe: 2/2,5/3 s ⇒ 2/2,5/4 s.

Damage of Bubble sleep-inducing Zoe: 150/225/400 ⇒ 200/275/400.

Champions of rank 2

Armour Annie: 35 ⇒ 40.

Value of Shield explosive galactic Annie: 225/300/450 ⇒ 270/360/540.

Mana Darius: 0/70 ⇒ 0/60.

Attack damage Lucian: 55 ⇒ 50.

Lens selection Entry great Rakan: the Objective of the attacks ⇒ Enemy farthest in a radius of 3 hexes.

Radio uprising’s Input great Rakan: 2 ⇒ 1.

Total mana Rakan: 150 ⇒ 100.

Life of Shen: 700 ⇒ 800.

Duration of Refuge for the future of Shen: 2,5/3/4 s ⇒ 2,5/3/5 s.

Champions of rank 3

Attack damage Shaco: 55 ⇒ 50.

Damage of Deceive from Shaco (% of attack damage): 250/325/400 % ⇒ 300/325/350 %.

Scope of Syndra: 660 ⇒ 890.

Champions of rank 4

Life of Fizz: 650 ⇒ 600.

Attack speed Fizz: 0,7 ⇒ 0,8.

Attack speed Jinx: 0,7 ⇒ 0,75.

Life of Soraka: 650 ⇒ 700.

Healing Prayer of Soraka: 350/500/2000 ⇒ 375/550/20 000.

Damage of Cyclone-Wukong: 250/450/2000 ⇒ 300/500/4000.

Duration of a Lightning annihilation of living beings of Vel’Koz: 2.5 s ⇒ 2 s.

Now Vel’Koz will direct its ability to more efficiently against small groups of units.

Champions of rank 5

Life of Aurelion Sun: 950 ⇒ 1100.

Armor of Aurelion Sun: 30 ⇒ 35.

Objects

Chalice of favor: Now also grants mana to the bearer.

Accumulations initial Edge mortal: 2 ⇒ 0.

Attack damage per stack of Filo mortal: 15 ⇒ 30.

Reduction of attack speed of Heart of ice: 40 % ⇒ 50 %.

Extra reach of Cannon rapid fire: 100 % ⇒ 200 %.

Now Cannon rapid fire shows a beam visual to the attack when applied to your enhancement to champions of little scope.

Width of Veil of calm: 1 hex ⇒ 1,5 hexagons.

Mana from Tear of the goddess: 20 ⇒ 15 (all objects have been adjusted to the change).

Scope of Herald of Zeke: 2 hexagons ⇒ 1 hexagon.

Attack speed of Herald of Zeke: 18 % ⇒ 30 %.

Miscellany

In overtime, shields now receive a reduction of effectiveness of 66 % (like healing).

Correction of errors

3 cyber is now correctly displayed as an attribute of bronze level.

The description of Mordekaiser now indicates that your shield lasts 8 s.

Fixed a bug that caused the skill of Wukong did not affect properly to the enemies during the first 0.25 s of the launch.

Have been corrected errors of the phrases are provocative to say the champions by winning a battle. Now just listen to the phrases of the champions of the winning player to continue with life.

Add-Edged deadly additional units during the combat will no longer reset the counters of the rest of Edges to be fatal.

Fixed a bug that caused that to sell a mechapiloto with the corresponding attribute in active grant 0 gold.

Fixed a bug that prevented the supermecha to benefit from the attributes of Infiltrated and Pyrotechnic when I was on a board outside.

Known bug: the supermecha you still do not receive the improvements of attribute that affect the entire team (like the mystics) when you are on a board outside.

Fixed a bug that caused the summoned units (as pulled by Thresh or generated by Portal ZZ’Rot) counted at the time of inflicting damage to the loser of the confrontation.

Kayn appears now to be two rows closer to the players mobile can see what object it takes.

Corner for mobile

Subtle improvements to the panel of friends who only detectaréis that you may have a most prodigious view.

Fixed a bug that asked to update the game every time I restarted the application. What nonsense.

When something goes wrong and we need to share it with you, you will see a message. Hopefully you will not have to see it.

We have corrected an error of the tables for obtaining the eggs that caused the suspension of mattes and show the incorrect numbers.

Now the equipment shows a mark of confirmation when you are watching a minileyenda or an aspect of the sand that you already have equipped.

We have ordered the minileyendas by species so that you can make with the Astrosepio ideal without losing a second.

The Spirit ufo he was climbing up the fame to the head, so we have removed their star levels for the equipment.

Now emoticons can be placed in several spaces. You can already enjoy your desired roulette emoticons full of “Say it once more”.

Sometimes, the minileyenda or appearance of the sand equipped they forgot to appear when you open the equipment. We’ve refreshed the memory.

Corrected several errors with the aspect ratio and the adjustment of the resolution on some devices. I experience no fear!

The music of the login screen and the main screen desafinaban a little. Now is the most harmonic.

We have added some wonderful sounds to the settings menu (no sound settings; it sounds for the settings!).

Source | Riot Games