Teamfight Tactics: first championship with a prize of up to 200,000$

Teamfight Tactics you are going to live this year 2020 its first championship global to celebrate the launch of this set of Galaxies. Besides, Riot Games has also announced that soon presentarn ms additional details on their plans regarding esports the autobattler based on the popular League of Legends. We tell you below the information that is already known.

The championship’s overall Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies

“The championship Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies consist of games of high level with players from all over the world, who are enfrentarn to take home a part of the 200.000$ prize“, as the report from the official note the people of Riot Games. His intention is clear; create a path to the championship concise that could be followed globally through rankings in all the world, and tournaments on line.

16 players from all over the world are clasificarn through systems and regional tournaments to ensure that the best representatives from each region are invited to participate 👊🏆 pic.twitter.com/AY7vAuU8Mi— League of Legends IS (@lol_es) April 13, 2020

The company intends from now on to celebrate the end of each set with one of these championships.

The main idea is to perform the championship during the next month of September 2020, at the end of summer at the end of the set 3 Galaxies, as the company intends to from now on celebrate the end of each set with one of these championships to reward all of the dedicated players that take a long time to learn how to master the mecnicas TFT.

The 16 best players in the world vern faces

The best diecisis players from all over the world is clasificarn through systems and regional tournaments to ensure that the best representatives of each region will be invited to participate in the championship. Is going to be revealing more information in the near months and during the summer, but it seems to be that the first week of may Riot start giving points weekly based on the rankings qualifiers from each region.

The finalists will be of several important regions of the world, including: united States, South Korea, China, Europe, Latinoamrica, Brasil, Turkey, CIS, and the Middle East.

Ecosystem competitive for TFT

Besides the championship announced for Galaxies, Riot Games want to to expand the opportunities of the global competitive environment TFT.

This is why you will begin issuing guidelines for competitions in the community of TFT.

Is to create the possibility of organizing high-level competitions.

They are working on tools that favorecern relaying and conducting of tournaments.

The company confa and waiting share more details on all this progress soon.

Teamfight Tactics it is a free-to-playStrategy and turn-based Strategy, available for PC and mobile. No dudis in to check out our complete guide of tricks and tips whether you’re looking to improve in your game.