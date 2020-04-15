eSports: Everything you need to play Teamfight Tactics in the mobile

The arrival of Teamfight Tactics (TFT) our lives marked a before and an after for many players and fans League of Legends. The new mode Riot Games reinvented the newly emerged genre auto battlerwith the best ingredients of the recipe. The rapidsimo success of the game was particularly unusual, and TFT it was possible to increase the numbers of daily users of Riot Games and spray some rcords on Twitch, surpassing the visualizations even to Fortnite or to the own League of Legends.

Now that TFT has just created an extensive launch on device mobile, it is a perfect time to observe the evolution of the game and see if it continues to grow when two other games, Riot Games, Valorant and Legends of Runeterra begin your journey. We tell you everything you need to play Teamfight Tactics in the mobile phone.

Teamfight Tactics for mobile is available in online stores Google Play Store for Android and App Store for devices iOS with a classification of age PEGI 12. In the majority of regions is allowed game crossover between users of the app to mobile and PC gamers, so that inventory, progressing and systems of classification are the same. In Android builds as ms 5 million downloads and has an estimated of almost four stars. A punctuation similar to the one you have in the App Store, where it occupies the top 7 in strategy games.

Any mobile phone with OS 64-bit, Android 7.0 or later and version 3 of Open GL or higher you can move the game without problems. You will need 47 MB of free space and 2 GB of RAM to install the game and enjoy it with fluency, but if you’re a little ms just a memory, it can run on many devices. On iOS, the game is available on both iPhone and iPad and even on iPod Touch is always that we have installed iOS 9 or higher. In practice, this means that up to an iPhone 5S, you can move the game. That is, after the last update it occupies almost the double: 72,4 MB.

No. The gameplay remains unchanged. One of the mximas Riot Games wanted to make clear is that the appearance of TFT is identical regardless from where you play. The experience can vary slightly (screen size, technology navigation…), but it is pretty much similar to the original game. S changes the way we get access to the game, in a way much more simplified than in the desktop client League of Legends. In short, the game is the same, but the ease of access and the mens invites us to play anything ms enter in the app, with some changes of design that leave us with the screen ms clean.

Although the inventory and the portfolio will be the same in the PC and in devices mobile, TFT will have some limitations if we play in smartphone or tablet. In the first place, not all the contents of the shop were available the same day of release and have been incorporndose gradually in the different regions. On the other hand, there are no Riot Points, but our portfolio will have a conversion to the local currency. For example, the 490 RP that costs a egg minileyenda PC will be 3,99 euro) on the app mobile.

Enter the esports from the silln

In short, the experience mobile TFT remains pretty much like its counterpart on the PC. The version for devices mobile is more intuitive and direct, with a design ms simplified and designed to casual players looking to throw one or two games rpidas. However, it is still an ideal pitch for the ms regulars who intend to climb in the classification. The path to become a legend in TFT remains the same: a good use of the group synergies, take advantage of the best combos, to manage the economy with head, plan the use of the objects and observe the strategies of our rivals.

A few months ago that we move to the possibilities that tena Teamfight Tactics to venture into the competitive world. Riot Games has just announced the launch of the Championship TFT: Galaxies. A global tournament with players from all over the world, that we celebrate at the end of the set, with qualifiers and regional award 200.000 dollars for the 16 finalists worldwide. A step ms into an area competitive professional in the TFT, which go accompanied by new changes to promote the relaying and conducting tournaments in the near future.