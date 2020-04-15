Coronavirus.- A total of 30 teams will compete from their homes in a tournament of esports days 18 and 19

MALAGA, 15 (EUROPA PRESS)

A total of 30 teams will compete from their homes in the tournament of League of Legends ‘Malaga Open Esports’ the next 18th and 19th of April. It will be a competition entirely online.

The scene competitive esports, promoted by the Polo National Digital Content of the City of Malaga and Sirocco Media, welcomes you to the Circuit by Storm with ‘Malaga Open Esports’ (www.malagaopenesports.com),

As reported by the Malaga city Council in a press release, this action consolidates the city “at the forefront of e-sports with its presence in one of the national events virtual most important of 2020”.









With many sporting events postponed, the esports “are perfectly positioned to entertain fans of the sport, as well as give a respite to the challenges that we all face in these times of confinement by the coronavirus”.

‘Malaga Open Esports’ is stop online Circuit Storm League of Legends, the main competition amateur of this game in Spain; and the competitions face-to-face were postponed and are planned for the days 19 and 20 September in the Arena of Polo of Digital Content.

TOURNAMENT AND TEAMS

The competition of League of Legends will be made in full online on 18 and 19 April, including the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The circuit ‘Storm’ is divided in several online tournaments, which are known as “stops” and which serves both to empower as to give visibility to the scene amateur of amateurs of this sport-mail. This initiative has as main objective that all the players of League of Legends you may enjoy in first person regardless of the level of the game.

The final tournament of League of Legends, with stop online at Malaga, has 30 teams that will compete from their homes to be the lead, get the points of the Circuit Storm and choose to 1,000 euros in prize money.

MALAGA OPEN ESPORTS









Malaga Open Esports changed its date of celebration for tournaments face-to-face; it is scheduled to take place on 19 and 20 September at the headquarters of the Polo of Digital Content, in Tobacco, due to the decree of state of alarm because of the COVID-19.

For this live event there will be several competitions to highlight the competition of Rocket League with 300 euros in prize money and the competitions of Tekken 7, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, TeamFight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra.

Malaga are at the forefront of e-sports with their participation in one of the national events of this sector more important in 2020, boosting the competitions online and leisure activities of esports.

The competition will continue in the channel of Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/malagaopen and on Twitter https://twitter.com/MalagaOpen.







