World of Warcraft Shadowlands would add a way to Auto-Battler ” Hero Network

The way Auto-Battler it has had its peak of popularity a few months ago, and after the arrival of Teamfight Tactics, Dota Underlords and Hearthstone Battlegroundsapparently the next game which will add to this list would be World of Warcraft with their future expansion Shadowlands.

The information comes thanks to MMO Champion, dataminers of the game, who discovered that this new mode would come to the options of “Adventure”, a feature that came to the game from Warlords of Draenorbut now, instead of just send your allies to the battle, now you have a bit more strategy included.

These data specifically point to followers and enemies, since they now have animations, range, spell damage, healing and even death. Likewise, also include a list of skills.

However, because there is still no screenshots or anything that we present this, it is very likely that it is just an idea thrown out that it is within the code of the game.

For now will only look to wait until Blizzard decides to throw the option of “Adventures” in the alpha World of Warcraft Shadowlands.