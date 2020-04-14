This is what happens when a Ekko 3-star is facing a Thresh 3-star Teamfight Tactics

What happens when two of the units most powerful of the galaxy face off against each other? As one of them wins.

The streamer of Teamfight Tactics TheLizarddKingg showed a battle of juggernauts during their live streams from Twitch, confronting your Ekko three stars against your Thresh opponent, also three stars. And while Ekko was outplayeado by the number of units that had the opponent, his manipulation of time was enough to ensure victory.

The Thresh three stars you gave to your computer instantly an unfair advantage, dragging along three allies on the bench to create a 12 vs 9. However, TheLizarddKingg did not seem worried.

“It has taken all the bench, but Ekko is going to kill all of you,” said the streamer. “It’s going to be great.”

And by the looks of it, the prediction of TheLizarddKingg was correct.

With a Morellonomicon and Sparkle Ionic, Ekko used his Chronobreak to shatter and freeze all units. The Young man Who Broke The Time then oneshoteó to almost all enemy units on the board, doing over 2000 damage to each unit, making a total of 25,000 damage.

Not only was this enough to win the round, but Ekko got him to the streamer the ticket of the victory at the end of the game.

The developers of TFT will have pumped more power to the units of three stars with Galaxies, rewarding players who commit and employ the time and resources to them. This is magnified with the champions of five coins, which are even more difficult to level up.

This article was originally published in English by Andreas Stavropoulos April 13, 2020.