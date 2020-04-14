Shadowlands could have a mode of autobatallas

A new rumor indicates that the new World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, come with interesting new game mode. It would be a way of ‘autobatallas’ included within the typical panel of missions for NPC (Non-Player Character) already existing.

According to Vandal, data miners would have revealed the information recently. The mode of ‘autobatallas’ replicate the model of other games as Teamfight Tactics of Riot Games, in which each player has a number of units that puts on a board at each turn, and these fight each other automatically.

How would it work this way?

By now the leaks from the mining of data have not revealed many details of how it would work this way. However, it is believed that all would be included within an “adventure mode” conventional, in which the player sends his followers to do missions, something that already exists for several expansions.

However, this model evolved to allow these followers are already participating in a model of autobatallas. The player would put them on a game board, and these would be a fight automatically. ç

Without doubt, it would be an interesting addition to World of Warcraft. Even so, it is important to clarify that this is not anything confirmed by now.

