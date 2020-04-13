Riot Games announces championship Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies

Riot Games announced that the first championship of Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies, will be the next month of September 2020, and shared some details about the vision you have for Teamfight Tactics as Esports.

The Championship Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies will have the highest level of the game and the competitors from all over the world will fight for their share of the prize of $ 200 000. Riot will create a path to the Championship, to which you can access at the global level both in the premier of the game as in online tournaments. In the future, the company plans to celebrate the end of each set with a world championship competitive to reward all the players who have dedicated themselves to dominate Teamfight Tactics and give them a competitive goal beyond reaching the top of the leaderboard.

Championship Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies

The Championship Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies will be held at the end of the set and soon will be announced more details on the date. Sixteen players from all over the world will be able to classify by means of a positioning system and tournaments specific to each region, in order to ensure that each one be represented. In the next few weeks will be published all the details of the system of classification for scene of Latin america and his path to the TFT World Championship.

Ecosystem Competitive

In addition to the Championship Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies, appropriate measures will be taken to create more opportunities for the best players of TFT, and to expand the ecosystem competitive.

First, next week will be published the Guidelines on competences for the community of TFT, so that the organizers believe more opportunities and competitions with major prizes.

Riot Games explained that they are currently working on developing tools that facilitate the transmission and operation of the tournaments and hopes to be able to share very soon with details about the progress. In addition, Riot reiterated its commitment to increase the opportunities to highlight the best players of TFT and the creation of exciting events for all the followers of the game.