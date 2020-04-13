League of Legends raises six million dollars and will donate to three charities

On the occasion of the arrival of the skin number one thousand, Riot Games decided that the entirety of what you entered by the Karma-Bearer of the Dawn out intended for the moment to the foundation, Riot Games ‘ Social Impact Fund.

By Peter Smith

Mexico city, April 12 (AsMéxico).– It is much less the first time in the last 30 days Riot Games you decide donate an important sum of money for charitable causes but yes, it is the largest. After providing a million and a half dollars for the fight against the coronavirus, have been raised and now no less than six millions of dollars for causes by determining, from the sale of a skin League of Legends.

On the occasion of the arrival of the skin number one thousand, Riot Games decided that the entirety of what you entered by the Karma-Bearer of the Dawn out intended for the moment to the foundation, Riot Games ‘ Social Impact Fund. From this time until the 23rd of April, fans will be able to vote where they want to spend the money, going to 50 percent to the NGO with the most votes, 25 percent to each of those that are in second and third position.

“We are really impressed by the generosity of our players,” said Jeffrey Burrel, head of social impact of Riot Games. “We have proven time and time again that you really are concerned about making the world and their communities a better place.”

RIOT GAMES, IN FULL EXPANSION

Known until not long ago only and exclusively for being the creators of League of LegendsRiot Games launched a few months ago for an expansion that will lead to experience in many and varied genres. This began already with Teamfight Tactics, by the time the autochess most successful in the present and that recently came to mobile devices. But it is not everything, and that is that the card games and shooters and competitive have two new contenders with Legends of Runeterra and Valorant respectively, both having entered with force in their respective genres. But there is still more, and that is that the studio is also working on a fighting game not yet announced.

