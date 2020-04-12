Who sends you this message of love Sonia Isaza?

Since the beginning of the confinementfor almost a month, in the house of Vidal-Isaza have gone through all possible stages. While it is true that the running of the bulls forced at home is not so much a problem when you have all of a lord’s gym in the basement as well as a home large enough, that does not mean that you have tense moments, the result of the friction of living together so close and so many hours.

Both Sonia as Arturo began this new stage of confinement with the best of smiles. In fact, both rose pictures and videos showing how much they wanted to and the idyllic relationship that both maintained after the separation express that the two decided by mutual agreement last month of January. That was already a thing of the past, and both the chilean and the colombian had returned in a big way.

But the days were passing and even weeks (he is finishing the fourth week of confinement, and there are still another two, at least). And what in a first moment had been joy, laughter and good times, it became routine. Sonia went back to their daily exercises in gym and no trace of king Arthur by his urges. So much so that in the last few hours it has been known that Vidal will not continue next year on the Football Club Barcelona and that we seek a european team by his own request expressed.

So, everything seems to indicate that the days of Barcelona, Sonia and happiness are coming to an end for Arturo Vidal. If the chilean does not corrected on time, will be these the last few months in which everything that’s around you and it will be then, when you do not have, the time in which you may assess all that has been lost. It is time to reflect and appreciate what you have before it’s too late, Arthur.

In the last image shared by Sonia Isaza is a message of love that will not intended for Arturo and that has made the jump all the alarms. Who is Sonia actually?…