The scandalous photo of Sommer Ray in the bathtub: So passes the quarantine!

Having to abide by the social isolation exposes a different face of the stars, of which many were not aware of. Sommer Raycharacterized by sharing of images full of sensuality, tenderness and funny moments, it has not put limits on the time to let their fans in private places of your home.

In the image shared we can see it enjoying a bubble bath, accompanied by a bottle of merlot that, apparently, removes your thirst. The face flawless and completely natural Sommer is captured in a close-up, highlighting your brows populated, lashes curled and a spectacular green eyes. The image captures all the details than in other types of snapshots go unnoticed.

The publication represented an invitation to relax and enjoy these days that many people use to rest, reflect, eat, and, why not, be a little crazy in the comfort of your home. This idea of Sommer to share the intimacy with his followers, reached more than 850 thousand likes, which gives a small demonstration of the influence that it has.

Sommer Ray isn’t afraid of carbs

The american model possessed of a figure enviable, not subject to the carbs. This claim was exposed in its multiple publications that, without any fear of the effects of these foods, the beautiful woman appears enjoying baguette filled with cream, pizzas succulent and ice cream delicious.

The foregoing does not mean that the food of this type is the customarily consumed, of course she as every athlete eat a balanced diet and adequate to their demanding exercise routines. However, occasionally succumbs to the temptation, of course, exceeds the next day at the gym. The energy that always has a great genetics are the keys to Sommer Ray remains the darling of cyberspace. This without dodging the extreme carbohydrates.