The premiere of Legends of Runaterra for mobile will be the 30 of April

Riot Games is making great efforts to get their titles to mobile.

With the debut in mobile autobattler Teamfight Tactics and League of Legends: Wild Rift on the horizon it is logical that Legends of Runaterra is you want to join the party. Riot Games has announced that their card game digital will come to the Play Store and the App Store in all regions on the 30 April with the official launch in PC.

The release will allow to play multiplayer games across platforms such as TFT, allowing users to play games and get rewards on both PC and mobile. The premiere of the 30 of April also coincides with the end of the season betathat will kick off the first season of ranked games. The season of the beta it will end, but the players will keep all the content that you have gotten or bought.

Although it will not be compulsory to access an account from Riot to play LoR in mobile, it will be necessary to be able to play across platforms, and be able to share the progress on both PC and mobile. New players who do not have an account of a Riot will be able to go to the “Options” menu in LoR to be able to creársela.

Unfortunately for the players, vietnamese and chinese, LoR will not be released in their respective countries.

Players mobile will be able to play immediately for the next set of cards that will come in patch 1.0 the next 28th of April.

Article originally published in English by Andreas Stavropoulos in Dot Esports the 4 of April.