The new video of Kimberly Loaiza on leggings: they are the most seen!

The confinement it is affecting all alike, although some have more hobbies in their homes than many others. A huge house and a small baby seem to be enough for the quarantine are not going to have not a single moment of boredom. That is what happens to Kimberly Loaiza, the Youtuber mexican is going on these days together with her husband and their small; a routine that is taking advantage of also to share on your social networks and in the videos they upload to the platform.

Their 22 years it has become a YouTube star in Mexico, being the third channel with more subscribers on the platform of all the aztec country. In his publications he has also shown his hand as a singer, and now he wants to transfer his success to both Instagram as TikTok, something that does not promise that you will cost a lot due to the large mass of fans moving behind him. His relationship with Juan de Dios Pantoja continues to from strength to strength, welcoming the past year his daughter Kima, and in addition commit again earlier this year to renew their marriage vows.

Kimberly Loaiza is taking all the advantage of Instagram during these days of quarantine. In your last post you have shared a video that showed to his followers his workout routines with a partner. Wearing some tight leggings which have meant that more of one does not stop to look at during the video in the same direction. Is very close to getting 17 million followers in this social network, but sure that the mexican is not satisfied with that figure and wants to continue giving his all for go to for more.

The mexican is also in a great moment as a singer after their appearance, such as could not be otherwise, on the green carpet of the Spotify Awards 2020. Refined style and care is enough to captivate more than just one look in his eyes. Its heyday seems never-ending and that only sum and sum followers by all parties. One of the celebrities of the Internet most important of Mexico, which will continue to delight their fans through Instagram.