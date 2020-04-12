TeamFight Tactics lands on mobile devices –generaciónYOUNG

‘TeamFight Tactics’, the autochess Riot Games, is available for iOS and Android after its success on PC. The requirements for playing it are affordable

Its format and its excellent host for your almost first year of life auguraban that sooner or later would come to pass. TeamFight Tacticsthe autochess from Riot Games set in the universe of League of Legends, just come to mobile devicesa demand that the public has been doing since its launch.

Tactics Teachers, as it is known in Spanish, is the first title of the company to mobile, although it won’t be the only one: in its tenth anniversary, announced that it will also adapt his game franchise: the LoL. League of Legends Wilda game created from scratch but will try to emulate the computer, could arrive this summer, though still no date of official confirmation.

Requirements for TFT in mobile

The requirements for pull TeamFight Tactics for mobile are pretty low:

On Android: you can simply have a RAM of 2GB as a minimum, the version 7 and 64-bit operating system, and a 3 or higher version of Open GL

In iOS: with to have an iPhone 6S or higher is sufficient

While it is true that the computer is not characterized by a graphic quality, spectacular, yes it was a question of what form would be moved to the mobile without breaking its essence and not hit jerks and drops in fps, especially when they are together on the map more than 5 champions. But that doesn’t happen: the title is pretty fluid and have not been reported too many problems of this caliber.

One of the doubts is important is if you in mobile there would be some kind of difference regarding the computer, as will happen with League of Legends Wild.

But, on the contrary, in that case, this title is a port and not a completely new game, so will offer the same gaming experience and in fact, there will be crossplay between devices.

Another good news is that you can simultaneously use the same account for both mobile as for the computer so that the users can continue their progress when they are away from home.

If you’re going to start in TeamFight Tactics don’t worry, because once it is installed you are presented with a tutorial for newbies. And, coinciding with the metagame and the current season, the set output of the game will be the Galaxies: when you purchase the pass plus of Galaxies (or if we prefer the free pass) we will get to unlock the champions that make it up when we level up.

TFT for newbies

What is certain is that your output for mobile is a great opportunity for all those who will not come near to him in the computer: it is a title that is very intuitive and easy to get used to its operation.

It would not be strange that grow considerably the number of players unique, that is, those who have come close to the title thanks to this adaptation, or only play on mobile devices. Another of its strengths is the duration of the games, which can be heard in 20 minutes if you are the last of the eight players of the confrontation on foot.

The main problem facing the players is the battery: the fact that there is a game demanding in terms of graphics does not mean that the information and memory needed to run it will require a great deal of energy, which down the battery quickly.

May be advisable to do something that’s already popular Pokemon Go: always have a powerbank to hand to avoid falling hanging in any game.

Marc Merrill, co-director and co-founder of Riot Games, has confirmed that TFT for mobile will be “the first of many efforts cross-platform you will see the players this year”, so it seems that the company wants to expand the spectrum to compete in the mobile format.

Riot Games will have a year 2020 very laborious: not only have they launched TeamFight Tactics and League of Legends for mobile devices, but also before the summer will be published shooter Valorant, with whom they expect to compete with other genre’s as consolidated as CS:Go or Overwatch.

In addition, in its agenda is also the port for mobile Legends of Runeterrathe card game inspired in the universe of LoL. Some professionals have been able to try it, but it is unknown when it will be their official publication.

Despite of the complicated situation in the world, Riot Games may have a spectacular year and may catapultarle of the future. Its introduction in the market of mobile games and shooter could bring him closer to orn greater mastery of the scene of electronic sports world.