Tammy Hembrow is on track to have more to Demi Rose. Look at the photo!

These days, the busy life has taken a break, the stars as Tammy Hembrow continue to what to talk about on social networks. His unique style and eye-catching stamp to perfected with rigorous exercise routines, which act like an artist sculpting your best work of art. In short, the model manages to obtain measures that could easily compete with those of Demi Rose.

In the photo, the blonde with blue eyes makes a show of his spectacular complexion. Modeled a pair of trousers in black leather with rivets silver that fits wonderfully, accompanied by a blouse in a beige color that is in harmony with your skin tone. Your hair platinum blonde is picked up partially with two buns, which combine very well with all your outfit.

This publication managed to activate the Instagram with more than 320 thousand likes. The views did not wait, where was praised his hair and everything else, some of them expressed: “I love this hairstyle“, “My god that outfit is everything“ and “I wish I could get to Australia just to meet you, I love you Tammy“. The connection is maintained with a lot of intensity in these days of quarantine.

The secret muscle of Tammy Hembrow

For the expert-in-training, fitness, food is one of the tools essential to grow the muscles. Believes that people should consume daily, specific amounts of carbohydrates, proteins and fats according to your body weight.

For example, if you are looking to lose weight while you are developing the muscles, you should consume less calories. Now, if what is required is to have a butt with more volume and firm, it is advisable to eat more calories during the day. The distribution must be divided into 5 small portions, which includes protein, carbohydrates and green vegetables. Tammy Hembrow as a teacher of physical fitness, has already revealed part of the secret that will let you approach Demi Rose.