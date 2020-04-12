Manute Gaming organizes charity tournament of TFT to combat the coronavirus ” Hero Network

The gaming community has been involved a lot in the battle against the pandemic coronavirus and now has added Manute Gamingfamous streamer and youtuberwho will organize a charitable tournament of Teamfight Tactics next to AFK Creators that will count with the participation of 32 streamers more than 10 different countries and with a prize pool 10,000 euros that will be donated. The tournament will take place on the 18 day of April of the present year.
So has announced through its Twitter and it is expected that more details will be reveal soon. The prize will be donated to CARE’s, a charitable organisation that is currently fighting hard against the COVID-19 and of all the harm that has spread through the world.
Hopefully with this movement, many more streamers join to follow this step since many countries are in a deficit of sanitary ware to be able to deal with this pandemic. Remember to follow Manute through its Twitter to find out more about the tournament.