Manute Gaming organizes charity tournament of TFT to combat the coronavirus ” Hero Network

The gaming community has been involved a lot in the battle against the pandemic coronavirus and now has added Manute Gamingfamous streamer and youtuberwho will organize a charitable tournament of Teamfight Tactics next to AFK Creators that will count with the participation of 32 streamers more than 10 different countries and with a prize pool 10,000 euros that will be donated. The tournament will take place on the 18 day of April of the present year.

This is the first tournament that I organize. With AFK and the support of Riot. 32 streamers from more than 10 countries against the COVID19. 10,000€ in prizes that will be donated. Soon a video with all the info. Who would you like to invite? 👀 https://t.co/w2OZn29N4u — manutegaming (@manutegaming) April 11, 2020

So has announced through its Twitter and it is expected that more details will be reveal soon. The prize will be donated to CARE’s, a charitable organisation that is currently fighting hard against the COVID-19 and of all the harm that has spread through the world.

Hopefully with this movement, many more streamers join to follow this step since many countries are in a deficit of sanitary ware to be able to deal with this pandemic. Remember to follow Manute through its Twitter to find out more about the tournament.