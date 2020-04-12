Jessica cediel after seeing heats up the environment with this amazing image

Right now Jessica is almost, in all probability, the girl most desired coffee country. And is that from which the good of Jessica stayed single, there are many interested in getting to know the journalist, model and influencer in bogota. It is not surprising judging by the tipazo spent our protagonist…

These confinement times are serving to know a little bit more to Jessica and her family. If a few days appeared with his two sisters, Virgie and Meli, photographed in a bikini on the beach, in this last week the largest of the three wanted to show to their parents in various photos and videos of the most fun.

It is for this reason that the confinement is serving thousands of kids who worship Jessica to know that it would be his political family in the case of maintaining a relationship with the tv presenter. For the moment, the plan Jessica is staying in the family home until all this has passed, then yes, get on with your life and its many projects.

But between photo and video of parents and sisters, Jessica has had time to teach some other image that appears in the single and very sexyas the shot taken by the professional photographer Fernando Rivera in which Jessica appears sitting on a sofa with a black top and a beauty available only to goddesses like her.

Sure that in the next few days the coffee makers delights us with more pictures as well in the same way that a return of his parents to put a note of humor to a few days of stay compulsory in homes. Who knows where will be your prince and when you meet, but while this goes on, Jessica enjoys life to the thousand wonders. And so follow.