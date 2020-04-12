¡Ivana Icardi the exceeds, well dressed!

The last few weeks have turned out to be much more similar to what had been usual for the family Icardi. Controversies and confrontations between sister and wife of the football player of PSG Mauro Icardi as back to normal. What is difficult is that they are not in the news for statements that are a darker green between them, and that is, it is no secret that Ivana Icardi and Wanda Nara nor speak, nor support it. A bad relationship from minute one that he doesn’t look like that will ever change. Of time dedicated to straining pullitas by Instagram and compete to see who causes more to his followers, a war in which there is still very far from seeing the white flag.

The recent progress controversial of Wanda and Mauro de Paris the coronavirus has made them the center of all the criticism. The family has left France to to go back to Italy, because they would rather spend the quarantine in their previous home. Ivana has added to the criticism checking to Wanda as a selfish who only cares herself and the money, a statement that’s sure to you have not had a lot of grace his brother Mauro. The alienation between the family and the player is increasing, and Ivana does not seem very willing to put your part to fix things.

In this case, to overcome the war of Instagram against Wanda Nara, Ivana has opted for a swimming costume with white lace that has captivated the eyes of all his followers. A swimsuit with very little fabric left to look to argentina for his physical worked and well cared for to get back in head in the fierce fighting which is still red-hot. By the time Ivana continues in Honduras to enjoy their experience on the reality show Mediaset ‘Survivor’, although confident that you have reserved the best for the arrival of summer and unseat finally Wanda on Instagram.

The response of Wanda Nara sure that is not wait. Despite the fact that is enjoying his family during these days of confinement for quarantine, don’t miss out any free time for boast a little bit by Instagram, and step send you a recadito to Ivana Icardi. The the fight between the two divas has done no more than begin, and secure it at the two remaining repertoire for a while.