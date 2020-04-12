Eva Andressa lifts up her shirt, and leaves us speechless!

Eva Andressa is the fitness of the time, your catalog definition makes it unique. This was made possible by your dedication of many hours a day to training in search of perfection. Glad to see how it does boast a musculature difficult to achieve. The brazilian became the visible face of all those models that seek to overcome. And that is, of being a girl is extremely thin, it has now received worldwide recognition for his powerful body, standing out as one of the competitors of a high standard.

As the winner of several trophies in fitness competitions at the international level, became a much loved and admired in various latitudes. In that sense, and to maintain harmony with your large audience, Eva Andressa published with enough frequency images and videos highlighting their progress is more relevant. In this opportunity, released a photo revealing where it shows its abdomen clearly marked, which certifies the immense physical development.

One of the secrets of the native of Curitiba and a champion of the figures of Brazil after a competition, it is the physical and mental recovery, fundamental aspects to continue to compete in the future.

Luckily for those who follow, is a lover of the sea and loves to enjoy the sound of the waves, so that is left to see the sun beds with their tiny bikinis. Beyond the physical side that has no discussion, Andressa is a woman who doesn’t know the meaning of surrender.

View this post on Instagram 😉💛 A publication shared Eva Andressa 🍎🍃 (@eva_andressa) the Mar 14, 2020 at 4:07 pm PDT

The power supply for Eva Andressa life-changing

Eva Andressa with your example of dedication to work has made be a source of inspiration for achieving their dreams. His motivational speeches produced a great impact among its more than 5.5 million followers. For her nutrition has a higher value, and therefore recommends to learn to eat healthy, completely eliminating the junk food that much damage to us. The key is to keep between 16% and 20% body fat and you will be on track to achieve the desired body. Clear that the numbers of Eva are TOP with approximately 12% of this fat.