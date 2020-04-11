¡Video! Denise Milani boasts curves. ¡Madness in the tester!

The model Czech Denise Milani it is shocking at higher levels. As has been said in all networks, their curves do not have competition. The fact that they have created a career many years ago by having a hot body and that, now, at age 43, look just as impressive as always, says a lot. On this occasion, let her see that side of daring that characterized in the fitting room of your home.

In the first video, Denise shows them to their fans with the positive attitude that has a diva fitness at the start of your day with this dramatic gown. Being in the dressing room of your home, the influencer wears an outfit vinotinto that clings to your figure. It has a round neckline of madness. Despite the fact that does not show too much skin, the position of the Czech is completely sensual.

In the second video is back and can be noticed even more of their curves magazine. Presumed with a pose of the catwalk. To be rotated, the rear makes act of presence in a magisterial way. Gives the impression of teaching modeling. It looks classy and at the same time very eye-catching.

The routine Czech Denise Milani

Through his Instagram has left to see what are the exercises important to have the legs and the buttocks so strengthened as she. It should not be forgotten that in 2010 he obtained a certificate of fitness. That’s why, she said that does 3 sets of 12 or 15 repetitions of squats kettlebells. These are the kettlebell that help to make the exercise have a higher level and produce better results. You can also use the dumbbells, the idea is to have some extra weight.

The other thing it does is abduction of the hip footin which carried out 2 series of 20 repetitions on each side. Also, adding weight at the ankles makes a big difference in the routines. Denise Milani knows how to motivate with workout routines exceptional.