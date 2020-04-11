Jailyne Ojeda teaches us that only she knows how to do with the waist

In times of isolation, Jailyne Ojeda like other influencers had to take out the best part of their creativity to continue making publications. The public was already created the habit of watching it spectacular, so that its absence would put at risk part of the popularity. One of the latest ideas that went through his head to entertain the 11.5 million of the faithful, was to show what he can do with the waist. I tuned to the outrage!

Only needed a hoop rhythmic gymnastics and tight clothing to exploit the playcount. He was seen jumping into his house while he was going down spinning to show your waist and rear. Also performed other tricks that denotaron the large amount of free time during these days.

His words were: “That’s why I’m so Skinny, I’ve been jumping around I’m never quiet“. A few more things you must do to maintain a body that exceeds the scale is supported, although we will give you the benefit of the doubt this time.

Jailyne Ojeda discards the scandal of their photos

Finally, the american model is delivered on a photo banned from her that they were invading the digital world, which are false and the product of the edition.

Jailyne Ojeda defended himself by saying: “I’ve never taken nude photos, but there are a lot of stupid people photoshopeando my photos and removing the clothes and a lot of people used getting rich selling photos of mine that neither are real, and people even more stupid by buying, don’t be so stupid please“. He finished his intervention by stating that: “There will always be bad people who will do everything possible to damage my image and that does not matter to me, but I feel bad for the people that fall in these farces“. The maturity of this influencer and mental strength to overcome all the campaigns against them, are virtues completely admirable. All want their imagination in front of the camera has no limits.