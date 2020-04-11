It’s going to break! The jeans Anastasiya Kvitko it can’t be both!

The model Anastasiya Kvitko you have the curves most impressive of all Instagram. This time it did not take too much to convince everyone that you have much more than Demi Rose and other. Holding the first place in hot body stunning, the photos prove it.

Days ago, Kvitko published a photograph which caused an uproar on Instagram. Since he began his career, was proposed to be the best and achieve an image of model sole, which has been making all these years. This super star chooses the outfits ideal for achieving a significant impact. For this installment, appears seated with the face tilted towards the camera and with a serious expression on his face. Is maquilló with soft tones, his eyebrows bushy are sculpted in a brown tone that highlights quite a lot, in addition, we note an outline of a cat about their eyes and a little gloss on the lips. Simple, but dazzling.

View this post on Instagram Top @prettylittlething 🤍 A publication shared AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) the Mar 14, 2020 at 7:39 pm PDT

His dress consisted of a top, grey transparent, and some jeans that fit superbly to your figure. The pants seems to be on the verge of losing a battle. And is that you note the effort that makes the influencer by further accentuate their rear, causing a major sacrifice for the jeans For little breaks! There are clothes that are not prepared to contain the curves are huge.

The unexpected diet of Anastasiya Kvitko

The Russian’s most famous moment revealed in an interview, what are the foods that you usually eat. The followers always like to know any information of this type and imitate the customs. In this opportunity, the diet of the celebrity left impacted at all. He said: “I don’t have a special diet. As much”.

In addition to that, he was more specific when he said that: “Especially I like to eat pizza and seafood like salmon, fish or shrimp. Previously, I used to eat dishes usually made out of vegetables“. This is an unexpected revelation, because while other models have extreme restrictions with food, Anastasiya Kvitko do not surrender your favorite foods and still flawless physically.