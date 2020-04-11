Becky G just announced: already list

The american singer of mexican ancestry, Rebbeca Marie Gomez better known as Becky G, has just made a public announcement but waited for the last few months. And is the author of subjects as high-profile as Bad Santa or Older it took weeks announcing the arrival of something new, but it has not been until only a few hours when everything has been revealed.

Due to the current situation in which Becky G has been forced to cancel their tour, scheduled for the spring and summer of this 2020the good-Becky has been raised if it was not precisely this the best time to publish your new single and that so his fans would have something new for the multi-talented artist. With your last image uploaded to Instagram, Becky has uncovered the mystery, being the 13th of April, the chosen to make known to all his fans his new job.

In order to make public the launch has used a design very biker of the American south in which you can see in the center of the image with an intense gaze that pierces the viewer. And is that the environment of Becky and the singer herself has wanted to take care of with great care everything that surrounds the output of this single because the situation that is living it’s very special, so that their fans will have a joy in the midst of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Thus, his entire community of fans is now pending the arrival of that date to be able to hear something new from their favorite artist. You know that to be able to see it live will still have to spend weeks and even months, but the wait will be less heavy with details like this.

And for all those who will be visiting your feed of instagram will find themselves with the black top spectacular and so so sensual at the that landed the californian just prior to unveiling the mystery.