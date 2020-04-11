Becky G just announced: already list

The american singer of mexican ancestry, Rebbeca Marie Gomez better known as Becky G, has just made a public announcement but waited for the last few months. And is the author of subjects as high-profile as Bad Santa or Older it took weeks announcing the arrival of something new, but it has not been until only a few hours when everything has been revealed.
I’ve been thinking about releasing this song for awhile now and hadn’t decided on a date yet. My team and I decided last week that right now just felt right. However, I must say this release is slightly bittersweet. At the time, this song was meant to inspire others to fight for love and come together despite their differences. Today, it not only stands for that, but also hope. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ My brother @iamfrankieg has been helping me design some super dope, super special merch just for this release. All proceeds from the merch will benefit THE Students Most In Need, to fund within the California Community Foundation @calfund. I will also have a Donate button on YouTube for the music video for anyone who would like to donate. No amount is too small. 🙌🏽 If you would like to learn more about THE Students Most In Need, please check out the info below. There are so many ways that we can help— not only to keep children safe, but to help them to be able to keep up with their studies and keep learning. We’re all in this together. ❤️ #TheyAintReady coming 4/13. Pre-save now at smarturl.it/xTheyAintReady THE Students Most in Need supports the students across the Los Angeles Unified communities who no longer have the benefit of attending school every day. Funds will be used to provide meals and urgently needed supplies for students and their families, and address the digital divide by providing technology to students so they may access online tools and resources to continue their learning during the school closures.
Due to the current situation in which Becky G has been forced to cancel their tour, scheduled for the spring and summer of this 2020the good-Becky has been raised if it was not precisely this the best time to publish your new single and that so his fans would have something new for the multi-talented artist. With your last image uploaded to Instagram, Becky has uncovered the mystery, being the 13th of April, the chosen to make known to all his fans his new job.
In order to make public the launch has used a design very biker of the American south in which you can see in the center of the image with an intense gaze that pierces the viewer. And is that the environment of Becky and the singer herself has wanted to take care of with great care everything that surrounds the output of this single because the situation that is living it’s very special, so that their fans will have a joy in the midst of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.
Thus, his entire community of fans is now pending the arrival of that date to be able to hear something new from their favorite artist. You know that to be able to see it live will still have to spend weeks and even months, but the wait will be less heavy with details like this.
And for all those who will be visiting your feed of instagram will find themselves with the black top spectacular and so so sensual at the that landed the californian just prior to unveiling the mystery.