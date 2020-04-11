Are very small, but the bikini-clad Daniella Chavez is record-breaking!

The Playboy model, Daniella Chavez, know how to leave without speaking to his followers. If since you started in the world of social networking has captivated with his photographs risqué, in these moments can not expect less. Through his Instagram, let see more of what is needed.

The chilean appreciates your hot body, and has no modesty whatsoever when you display it, then posted a picture where her bikini covers barely what is necessary. Appears seated with her legs crossed and looking fabulous. In your face the best makeup, because they used a light shade of blush and paint the nude on the lips to stop to their eyes with all the attention.

The bathing suit pink neon surely it looked miles away. Left in full view his belly marking, and the limit your front. The color highlighted her lightly tanned skin, though Daniella in general gets all the looks.

Daniella Chavez criticizes the system

A few days ago, Chavez used Twitter to give their opinion on the political issues that most afflict the chilean society. He began by saying that: “Our representatives in congress are the worst!”. And continued with an analogy that was unforeseen: “The Congress should function as the football, the ball is not changed, sometimes the one on the bench plays more for the team (here it would be People) a year to test and evaluate what you did!“.

It also proposes an economic solution to the quarantine: “Big companies that do not receive helpto them , the cleaned always pay Taxes and we profit from the most humble! Now that you pay no more, they happen to return the hand to the Government with our taxes!“. Daniella Chavez he gave his point of view about that moment and his followers supported it in droves. In addition to model what would have career as a policy in the future?