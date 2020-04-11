Anna Nystrom, kneeling and nothing more…

The instagramer and Swedish model Anna Nystrom is already years in the highest echelon of fame. It was in 2013, when during summer began its explosion as a influencer, reaching over 8 million people with each one of your photos and videos to the spectacular blonde went up to the network.

Since then, Anna has established itself as one of the girls scandinavian more people to move thanks to the content that goes up continuously to your feed. The athlete and also a model combines both disciplines to the thousand wonders and since its inception in both sectors has been very clear about what was his style and the way it communicated to its entire community of followers.

In fact Nystrom has been one of the coaches mas has taken into account the wrapping of the candy, not neglecting never the images that I shared, to enjoy always of a set perfect in its idyllic photographs by scandinavia. In fact, just shop around for your account to verify that all and each one of the images look perfect, and it does not escape any detail.

It is for this reason that the last of the photos posted by Swedish has called so much attention. In the picture it appears she is kneeling on a bed that was undone showing her legs completely and looking at the horizon. It is true that keeping the shades of white and beige in the composition of the photograph but in a position and an attitude, which until now had not ever seen.

It is possible that Anna is looking to reach a younger audience and therefore are trying to make photos with different styles until you find the highest number of fans report. If this is so, there will be followed very closely to Anna and your next snapshot…