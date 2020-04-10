Xerath Dark Star will come to TFT and TFT Mobile as a new unit in the patch 10.8

The launch of the TFT Mobile it was a great success for Riot Games, but of course the game already has stabilized and continues its normal course. On this occasion, since the official accounts of Teamfight Tactics announced the changes that will be made in the game in the patch 10.8 and the most important of all was the announcement of a new unit.

Xerath Dark Star will be the new unit of Level 5 that will have the TFT display and will look to change the meta a little, giving some extra power to both the class as to the source from which it comes. Xerath is a Sorcerer and Dark Starand that opens up new strategies with just thinking about it.

These are the characteristics that will Xerath Dark Star in Teamfight Tactics:

NEW UNIT – XERATH

Level 5

Class: Dark Star/Sorcerer

Ability: Bombing Abysmal – Xerath is transformed by 6/8/45 seconds, summoning meteors to attack enemies-random in place of its normal attacks. The meteors inflict 300/450/2500 of magical damage upon impact and, if they kill the target, all enemies adjacent receive (50% base) magic damage and are immobilized for 1.5 seconds.

The patch for 10.8 will be implemented in TFT and TFT Mobile the next Wednesday, April 15, and we will also be with various settings of balance for champions, objects, classes, and origins, as you can see in the image published by the team of Teamfight Tactics in their social networks.