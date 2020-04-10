The unspeakable secret of Antonella Roccuzzo and Messi ¡Pump in quarantine!

Antonella Roccuzzo and Leo Messi are doing everything possible, to begin with, to maintain the shape. Because, obviously, it affects a lot in your diet and your preparation for not being able to go to the street, to the gym… but you also have to fight an evil that is still what most strikes the people. And that is, as not, the boredom, that is giving more of a headache in all the houses, so, so many hours locked up, already run out of ideas to entertain. The problem with them is that not only must look out for themselves, also for their children. Because, obviously, the children, who have a lot more energy, need to run and burn more fat, and they have very complicated, but luckily, his house is not exactly small. But even so, they have to apañárselas as you can to keep them distracted.

And the favorite pastime is being on television, where they are devoting to be absolutely all the series possible. Recently, the Rosary said that they had already seen some, such as “Stranger Things”, “13 Reasons Why”, “Jessica Jones”, “Narcos”, “The Vampire Diaries” and “Pretty Little Liars. But, without a doubt, what most have been doing is watching children’s movies, to be entertained and have a good time with their children, Thiago, Matthew, and Cyrus, seven, four and two years. And there, the repertoire grows.

“The lion king”, “Mulam”, “The little Mermaid”, “Brave”, “Hercules”, “the jungle book”, “Dumbo”, “101 Dalmatians”, “snow White”, “Hemoso bear”, “Bambi”, “lady and The tramp”, “Pinocchio”, “beauty and the beast”, “The aristocats”, “Frozen”, “Tarzan”, “Aladdin”, “Peter Pan”, “Pocahontas”, “Cinderella,” “Alice in wonderland”, “Vaiana”, “Tangled”, “Tiana and the toad”, “The emperor’s new groove”, “The hunchback of Notre Dame”, “Lilo and Stitich”, “Tod and Toby,” and “Atlantis” have been chosen these days.