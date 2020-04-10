Social networks burn with the jueguecito of Natti Natasha

In times of confinement in any activity that give us fun time is appreciated, that much is clear. And that well known artist in the dominican Natti Natashathat has put the whole community of fans of your instagram to play the last of their occurrences (or the person in charge to take your communication on social networks).

What is certain is that yesterday was surprised of her challenge: she has left a few parts of some of his songs to be his followers who decide which of those verses is your favorite. Although in a first time, the singer wanted to narrow the options to just three or four, and finally have been convinced to be six possibilities that people can choose.

From Bellaquita until impact with a remix of madness going on by Dj non-stop, Slowly, Fantasies, or Honey Boo. To realize the virality of the contest, suffice it to say, what is the post the most commented on of all of your account up to the date and that takes just a few hours. It is clear that the singer has managed to have the visibility that was intended to with this contest and that in addition is serving to your fans entertained in a few days with so many dead hours due to the blissful confinement.

This is not the first time that Natti carried out a contest like this but it is the time that the more impact he has had. The intent of the reguetonera is to be on everyone’s lips during these weeks, to still be present and return to activity as soon as the pandemic begins to escalate in the coming weeks. In principle Natti had scheduled a tour for the next summer to continue promoting his latest album, and if nothing prevents that your plan will be during the next few months.