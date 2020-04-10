Shannon de Lima it teaches us what never seen! And breaking records

The crisis of the coronavirus has led to an atypical situation, that is rarely remembered, not to say no. And has disrupted the plans of all the World, in particular, those that by Holy Week usually go on vacation, or come out to celebrate some dates are very special for all catholics. And, for the first time, many people have had to settle for seeing it from his house, and celebrating without being able to go out into the street, all of a sledgehammer. Among that kind of people, for example, is Shannon de Lima, which had never been openly shown as a believer, but in his last publication he cleared everything that was spoke of it. And had no qualms in showing as one of the few ‘celebrities’ that have been positioned on a topic such as religion, always and controversial. But not received any kind of derogatory remark.

The venezuelan hung up a picture in an old trip that he did, by touching a rock that supposedly Jesus gave a discourse after The Last Supper. And what accompanied of a text that is very emotional. “Today, Holy Thursday, and Thursday to remember that God is guiding us… I leave you this photo, which is a portion of rock on which Jesus prayed the night of his arrest, after celebrating the Last Supper. The prayer has power. Prayer really changes things. . So let us pray today for this to stop soon, to become a righteous person in the eyes of God, we simply must keep trying to understand and follow his will. Let us PRAY, AND THAT WAY we will CHANGE OUR ENVIRONMENT, OUR WORLD AND MOST IMPORTANTLY OURSELVES… do Not panic, do not complain, do not criticize but I PRAY!” said.

“One of the few people that are positioned in these issues”, “Large Shannon” and “An example for all,” were the comments.