Daniella Semaan announces the end with a shocking photo

The love is as well. As soon as it comes as it goes. In the case of the relationship between the lebanese Daniella Semaan and Spanish Cesc Fabregas this came now done something more than ten yearswhen the player was playing for Arsenal and living in London, to the equal that the model and businesswoman, now converted into his wife and the mother of three children with Cesc.

The case is that it was only a few weeks, on the tenth anniversary, both she and he had no problems with it in to share with his entire community of fans in social networks so much that they both wanted. The two are thrilled with the family that have been formed during this decade, to which his three children are joined by the two that Daniella had already from a previous marriage.

After the first few weeks of confinement that Fabregas Semaan are living in family has come to the picture’s most striking recent times on account of Daniella. The lebanese has posted a snapshot where you can see the crucified Jesus on his back, next to words written in Arabic. The reactions have not been made to wait and there have been many who have wished to show your opinion about this photo.

Everything religious is always very controversial, because the followers have opinions very different and clash with ease before facts as well. In these days, in which catholics celebrate the end of the life of their prophet Daniella has wanted to put his granite of sand in this Holy Friday to all the community of that religion.

We don’t know if this image is the harbinger of something more that is ending, or just refers to the religion. The next few weeks we will clarify an answer to this question. In the meantime the family is still enjoying it as much as until now they have done it.