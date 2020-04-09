Shannon of Lima cover the most hard of James Rodríguez. Attention to this

It is a debate, and a matter of opinion, but the figures speak for themselves, and it seems that the best of James Rodriguez already happened. While many players reach maturity football with the old colombian has today, 28 years, her case seems rather different. Because it came to the top for many seasons, but, since 25, has had a decline meteoric rise, which has been accentuated with every passing year. Its market value has plummeted, and its cache is not far from the old one. Because let’s remember that in his day, after his brilliant role in the World cup in Brazil and his transfer to Real Madrid, he became one of the ten players most quoted of the moment. A memory that is already very far.

After a first course magnificent in the Santiago Bernabéu, at the orders of Carlo Ancelotti, his star has been fading, and is already very far those times in which it was indisputable. Has never made a good friend Zinedine Zidane, something that pushed him to try his luck in the Bundesliga, in particular Bayern Munich, which was done with his assignment for two seasons. However, in Germany neither were good things, and last summer he returned to Concha Espina, where he began to have opportunities, but it has ended up being a complete forgotten. Offers, in spite of that, not missing.

However, experts warn that the best James was already. Right now, it is far from being a ‘top ‘ ’ and decisive, and believe that you don’t even have the level to play in Europe. As much, is a footballer for a mid-table team, that aspire to compete in the Europa League, or fighting to enter the Champions league. Or not even that. A return to America is debatable.