Oriana Sabatini releases to Dybala in direct

The music market is as crazy. Every day new artists and falling, some that were believed to have consolidated. It is a constant change of figures in a world as volatile as it is spectacular. Some time ago that Oriana showed their cards on the table but is now being when argentina has deployed all its arsenal…

The buenos aires is not a newcomer, that much is clear. Oriana has spent years in the entertainment world and in Argentina is well-known for his filmography, and by their simple published up to the time. But it has been in this last week, when he presented his latest work, the song, titled Bad, and that Sabatini sings in English to leave you speechless to all their fans. It is clear that the south american is much better songs in English, because this is where it really shines and stands out.

And it is precisely what it says the lyrics in what many have been fixed. During the song Oriana has not ceased to repeat the wrong which has been the kid that was being referred to because of how horrible it has done this with her. The guy in question is not Dybala wanted to highlight it, as many had worried, thinking that it was an autobiographical song.

Since Argentina located to Oriana Sabatini as the rival ideal for Camila’s Hair as a latina in the music scene anglo-saxon. It is true that until the own Shawn Mendes confused Oriana with his girl listening to the song thinking that Bad in reality, it was a topic that was singing Camila’s Hair. Nothing more far from reality, Shawn.

For the moment it seems that Dybala can breathe easy because this song is not going for him and who needs to worry about is Camila’s Hair as her partner does not have the all-clear by the tone of voice of the north american of cuban origins.