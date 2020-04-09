Launch of Valorant of Riot Games

The new shooter broke the record of views in a single day in the games category in the first hours of the launch of the Closed Beta of the game, also reached the peak of 1.7 million views, surpassed only by the final of the World Championship of League of Legends, 2019; VALORANT set a new record with 34 million hours views.

VALORANT is a FPS 5-on-5-based for PC, developed currently by Riot Games and with the launch scheduled at the global level for the majority of the regions in the summer of 2020, VALORANT is a multiplayer precise with shots of high fidelity, a diverse array of weapons, agents with unique abilities, and maps competitive designed for thousands of hours of game play.

The game is free and optimized to run on a wide variety of PC, allowing a global audience to compete.

Shown with the best quality of servers, games of its kind, global infrastructure and proprietary technology against cheating, Riot Games is committed to preserving the basic principles of the genre of shooters, tactical and defend the integrity of competitive gaming experience.

Riot Games was established in 2006 to develop, publish and support games that focus on the players in the world and in 2009, Riot released its first game, League of Legends, acclaimed at the global level has become one of the most popular PC games in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

Now that LoL is entering its second decade, the Riot continues to evolve the game and, at the same time, it offers new experiences to the players with VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and several more titles still in development, in addition, it is possible to explore the world of Runaterra through multimedia projects such as music, comics and TV, among others.