Surprise! Pajamas Diletta Leotta was opened and I came out in the photo as well!

For more than three weeks Diletta Leotta you do not have to get cleaned up to go out to work, thanks to the telework and due to the coronavirus his radio program ‘105 ‘ Take Away’ it has to perform otherwise. The journalist usually the good days in pajamasalthough in some occasion the garment has played a trick on leaving see of more.

The model Elizabeth Loaiza already said that your store ‘on-line’ pj had increased the amount of orders this the garment star of all the houses during the quarantine, and Diletta Leotta has told us that wearing them even while clean up your house.

During these days the journalist it has become the famous face that has driven a campaign ‘crowdfounding’ to raise funds that will be destined to the families worst hit by the coronavirus in the province of Cataniaand , so far have collected 6 thousand euros from the donations of more than a thousand people.

To tell their followers what they were their plans end of the week within their own home, Diletta has done it again in pajamas without realizing that the top of the garment to be opened and allowed in the picture we can see something more of the account.

Between these plans home, the sports presenter has confirmed what his followers already knew: Diletta happened on Saturday and the entire Sunday with the pajama set, and without the need of grooming.

Leotta encourages all its supporters to dedicate moments of reflection while we are locked up in the house, and to cooking tasty dishes to lighten the mood, although it is sometimes possible to do it just to see her, and the pyjama that you are wearing and who inadvertently opens.