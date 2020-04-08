Ivana Icardi has nothing to do with it Wanda Nara goes with this photo!

The last few weeks in the house of Icardi being a true earthquake with controversial and a move back to Italy in the middle. Wanda Nara has led to their negotiations that the Paris Saint Germain you have finished your agreement with her husband Mauro, so they could returning again to the who for many years was his home. The request had nothing to do with football, but simply have preferred to deal with this situation far from Paris. Something that we still don’t know how it will end and what will its next destination.

The model that argentina is in a fervent struggle in front of his sister-in-law Ivana Icardi via Instagram. Their relationship as all the world knows may not be going through your worst moment, engaging diverse messages through the description that both added to their posts on this social network. Wanda until the time still get a lot of cloth on a personal level, know that, despite their quarrels still the sister of your husband, though the truth is that it does not seem that your relationship will improve in the very near future.

Ivana Icardi has put in fabric of judgment the best interests of his sister-in-law on several occasions publicly. For it is nothing more than a harnessed that since he began his relationship with the footballer it has dedicated space to the Mauro family -something that has already been made that currently don’t talk-. Ivana continues to participate in ‘Survivors’ while Wanda is trying to pass these bad weeks surrounded by her family; two opposite poles that clearly collide as can be seen very easily.

For the moment Wanda Nara he has devoted a post with a top notched embraced by her husband adding as a comment that you are living in a the history of love. A few words that you don’t have done iota of grace to Ivana, that will not take long in responding to your sister-in-law and take more fuel to the fire. Your war will continue through Instagram and we’ll be watching to see how they continue their ferocious attacks.