It does not cover anything!!! Daniela Ospina I dare and puts!

Daniela Ospina is another of the famous who are looking for a way to pass the time in this quarantine without getting bored, and doing something productive. And that is no better for these days that sport, taking advantage of that and have a big house, with garden and a good courtyard, in which you can do various activities. From stretching, to yoga, small warm-up routines, running by where you can… the former professional player of volleyball is all an athlete, you have in the blood, and can not be stop in the sofa of his house, watching tv, and getting fat without doing absolutely nothing. For this reason, motivates and obliges his partner, Harold Jimenez, with the one that is happening these weeks, and their young daughter, Salome, of almost seven years, to follow their example and also beat. Is being an operation bikini of the most atypical, but which will be able to get something positive.

And the coffee also encourages its followers, they have lots, they also encourage and take advantage of these days to make sports. You try to pass the routines that she follows, their tricks, their schedules, their diets… and if that wasn’t enough, it also shares images like this, in which it is prepared, just before mashing, lifting weights, as we see in the soil. But what caught the attention was his outfit, as it was used few pants well shorts, and a top that barely covered anything, and left a lot to the view.

“Showing to the natural, I don’t understand how people can hate this woman, really”, “need more people like Daniela on this planet, do you not think the same?”, “You have a hot body, but also is a very nice person, and very beautiful of face” or “I love how bold it is” were the reactions.