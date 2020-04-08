I want him to call! Maluma publishes his phone, and is not a slip up

Maluma bored and since you do not know in what to spend your timebegan with many forces the quarantine, enjoying the possibility of being in your home but now the thing has changed. You need to speak with someoneand not with their friends or with their family, that’s why has made public his phone number.

It is not the first time that because of an oversight a famous gives to know your phone number without the intention to do sothe privacy is one of the aspects they value the most once you hang your paper person popular and phone number of candy to all his followers, even though by the looks of it, the singer does not have any importance to share it.

As it turns out, Maluma and has not been confused, nor have committed the mistake of his life and has not been filtered because of some friend indiscreet, the singer himself it has been tasked to make it public in a video that comes accompanied of a message that also includes your number.

The interpreter says that we are thrilled to receive thousands of calls and having the phone petado of messages of all the people that we admire, we note that the confinement begins to have very negative effects.

The less good for all the hardcore performer of ‘Happy four’ is that the proposal to write to Maluma is only available to persons resident in Canada and the united States, although it says it is working to extend this offer to all of Latin america.

The rest of the world will have to wait for Maluma decide whether or not you want us to send you messages or call you, although at the moment it is assumed that you will not have enough hours throughout the day to respond to so many calls even when you are confined in your home.