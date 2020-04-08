I Timbas millionaire! Tobey Maguire was invited to play at the pócker to these famous

You just know a chapter of the life of Tobey Maguire that could be confused with the script of one of his movies. The actor organized timbas and games pócker they came through Hollywood.

It is not known very well, if by the fans of the actor to the game or the possibility of playing away from prying eyes, Tobey remained in force this type of game about four yearsfrom 2005 to 2009 inviting you to participate to actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprioMatt Damon or Ben Affleckin addition to unknown employers.

In the beginning such games they had a place in the home of Tobeybut they soon tired of forcing their guests to remove your shoes before entering your home and the smell of the pizza they asked for, and that they wore flesh-is a declared vegetarian – it permeated his room the night of departure. That’s why they moved their hangout to play Viper Rooma local in Los Angeles, which was soon replaced by a deluxe room at the Four Seasons hotel.

In these games there were some who came out with the pockets full, like Maguire, who reportedly would have gotten to pocket close to 40 million dollars –a figure close to what he won to star in ‘Spider-Man’- but that there were also players who came out plucked, like Matt Damon, who in one night he lost $ 50,000 and Ben Affleck had to help by extending a check.

This whole aspect of games clandestine with popular characters inspired the movie ‘Mollys game’ starring Jessica Chastain, in which a former olympian, begins to organize games and ends up being arrested for a series of charges related to the games clandestine.

Unlike the ‘movie’, neither Tobey nor any of its participants were arrested, and Houston Curtis, a former television producer and player in the timbas of Maguire, it has brought to light in his book ‘The Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist’, eleven years after these games –supposedly – were over.