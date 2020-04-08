Cydney Moreau leaves you breathless for Nicky Jam the move as well and I at his side!

Already warned us about it Sol Perez, to have good company during the quarantine makes things easier and bearable. Nicky Jam followed the advice of the argentina and has not been separated from Cydney Moreauhis fiancée has grateful with a dance that has left you breathless to the singer.

Only 24 years old Cydney has achieved what many others have tried without the same luckand is that Jam lost his head, nothing more to knowand despite the fact that they are for rather some time, have committed, now just waiting for the end of the confinement to be able to marry.

Do not separate or to sun or to shade, and since December they have become a stalwart of Instagramwhere with their publications show the whole world that theirs is love and other nonsense.

Pass the quarantine together, to the side of your pets, playing basketball and dancingthe couple has taken taste to TikTok and it has made sharing videos in this application. In one of these publications, Cydney get winded to Jam thanks to a dance starring the whole family and involved in it until one of their dogs.

To the rhythm of the song ‘Baby come to give me something new’ of Wiz Khalifa the couple has added to the challenge of many other celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, and has begun to dance, despite the fact that Jam is the musician of the family, it jumps to the view that to Cydney the dance is not given anything wrong.

Now only expect to be able to leave the house to celebrate with her friends on the birthday of Nicky and be able to organize your wedding, don’t be that will pass like JLo or Orlando Bloom and have to postpone until God knows when.