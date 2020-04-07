The changes of balance in the SBP 10.8 Teamfight Tactics: Buff to Infiltrator, nerf to Sorcerer

Yesterday there was news about important changes of balance sheet for the next patch 10.8 of the Set 3 of Teamfight Tactics.

Last week it was announced an adjustment to the value of the streaks of gold, but it is only one of the changes that will occur in the patch 10.8. The changes of balance sheet of the SBP revealed several buffs Infiltrators, Rebels, and Dark Star, while sorcerers will receive a blow. Some changes also apply to champions specific, such as Master Yi, Rumble, and Syndra.

Classes

They have appeared in the goal more compositions with sorcerers, but they’re going to apply some nerfs to the builds four -, six -, and eight champions. The class Infiltrator, in exchange, will receive somewhat more of affection, with an increase in attack speed when you’ve got six champions. In addition, the Rebels also will prevail again.

Infiltrated

Increases the bonus attack speed from 120 per cent to 125 per cent to have 6 champions.

Rebel

Increases the bonus of 9 champions (275 shield/15 percent damage) at (350 shield and 15 per cent damage).

Sorcerer

Low spell power of 50 percent to 45 percent for four champions.

Low spell power from 100 percent to 90 percent for six champions.

Low spell power of 200 per cent to 150 per cent for eight champions.

Dark Star

Increases the bonus of nine champions (45 damage and spell power) to (50 damage and spell power).

Champions

The compositions of swordsmen and rebels will receive a hard beating with a nerf to Master Yi. Despite the nerfeos to the class of sorcerers, Syndra will receive a buff that will serve in the composition of the Guardian of Stars.

Syndra

The damage of abilities increases 80/120/200 to 80/120/250.

Rumble

The damage of skills becomes 350/500/900 to 250/400/800.

Master Yi

The duration of ability becomes of three to five.

Decreases the healing per second of 12/18/25 percent to 10/12/15 percent. Vs Live: of 8/10/15 percent to 10/12/15 percent.

Decreases the damage a true 100/150/300 to 100/150/250. Vs Live: of 75/100/200 to 100/150/250.



The SBP is still subject to change before the release of patch 10.8 Teamfight Tactics.

