It was the language! Val Kilmer uncovers his ‘affair’ with this actress

Val Kilmer you think that being an actor is synonymous with to have a life of filmfor this reason, as if it were one of the great figures of the cinema it has brought to light his autobiography. With ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’ the actor uncovers one of its best kept secrets until now.

The book of Val, which will be available from the end of April, already known from a few fragments the actor, strategically, has dropped to whet your appetite. Though without a doubt the jewel in the crown of his autobiography is the relationship that the interpreter had with Angelina Jolie.

Yes sir, the ‘ex’ of Brad Pitt and Val had a ‘affair’ after which coincide in the filming of the movie ‘Alexander’ in which they also shared deal with Colin Farrell and Jared Letoback in the year 2004.

According to Kilmer, shortly after finishing the filming of this movie, Jolie and he began a relationship that was rather brief and that ended just when the actress started the shooting of the film in which Pitt and she agreed and thanks to that ended up becoming a couple.

On Angelina, Val says, “when people ask me how is she, I tell them that it looks like other women, other super-stars, only better” and that he remembers it as a lto most tender and touching of all their histories.

Despite what you might think, the split between the Val and the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ it was not the most traumatic of all the repertory loving Kilmer, his separation of Daryl Hannah it has been the most painful and which even today has not managed to forget.

Some other pearl will be left in the pages of his autobiography, will have to wait until the end of the month to complete our understanding of its secrets.