I never before saw as well! Angelique Boyer is turned upside down and you will see!

Despite wanting to continue working, Angelique Boyer in the end he had to had to stay at home and postpone the recording your soap opera. He now dedicates his time to the things that you like, such as exercising and lie face down with a few shorts very small.

After the rapapolvo that the actress received from her colleague Frida Sofia by going to burn to a television set in spite of the rules of social isolation, ‘Empire of lies’ remains in ‘stand-by’ until you recover the normality, to ‘thriller’ police and the history of love that accompanies it, has also affected the virus.

Angelique practice daily yoga and recognizes that, during these days, exercise and breathing correctly will help control the anxiety and bad thoughtshence the posture face down, with a few shorts small, and a t-shirt collection that leaves the actress you will see the area of the abdominal.

This year met a decade of the novel ‘Therese’ starring a very young Angeliqueand to remember the actress has taken advantage of these days at home, it has opened a profile on the app TikTok and has recorded several videos with that want to remember scenes then he played, a success since his followers remember her with great affection to this character.

The actress has been recognized to be as much time at home has pushed to become addicted to TikTokto such an extent that his partner, Sebastián Rulli, and she ‘shared conversations’ through the application even when they are both in the same room of the house.

One of the couples most stable of the tv of Mexico that encourages us to practice yoga, even though we’re locked up at home and although her tummy is only suitable for the girl students of yoga more advanced.