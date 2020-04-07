how to get a beta key and what requirements are needed for pc

The beta closed Valorant started today. Many users around the world signed up to test the game made by Riot Games.

‘Valorant’ it is a game-style first-person shooter, based in the clashes five against five, using the characters of Riot Games, developers of games like ‘League of Legends’, ‘Legends of Runeterra‘ and ‘Teamfight Tactics’.

The beta version includes nine agents playable, each one of them has four unique skills. However, the shots, the accuracy and the precision are the heart of ‘Valorant’.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KbFWhffLM-A(/embed)

The closed beta will last for an indefinite period, or until the release of the game scheduled for the summer of this year. According to Riot Gamesother regions such as Asia and South America will be able to access the beta as soon as possible.

How to access to the beta version of Valorant

By the time the beta is available for the united States and Europe, it is unknown when they will be able to participate gamers of other regions of the world.

To participate in the closed beta, users can register an account Riot Games, link your account to an account of Twitch and see if they are selected randomly with one of the keys that gives access to the event.

The number of accesses has not been revealed, but is expected to be hundreds of thousands, and to increase constantly in time for the launch of the game planned for the summer of this year.

Requirements of PC to play

Riot Games, true to his habit of making their games can be enjoyed by all types of users, has made Valorant can run fairly smooth even on the PC with the components that are most modest.

Minimum requirements (30 fps):

-Processor: Intel i3-370M.

-RAM: 4 GB.

-Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit.

-GPU: Intel HD 3000.

Recommended system requirements (60 fps):

-Processor: Intel i3-4150.

-RAM: 4 GB.

-Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit.

-GPU: Geforce GT 730.

Requirements high (144 fps):

-Processor: Core i5-4460.

-RAM: 4 GB.

-Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit.

-GPU: GTX 1050 Ti.

When you can play Valorant in Latin america?

The team in charge of the region Latin America he expressed in his account of Twitter officer who is doing everything possible to ensure that the infrastructure for the region to function at the optimal capacity for a correct performance.