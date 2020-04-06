You will ended good! Eddie Murphy does not want or see in Hollywood

If during the 80’s and 90’s Eddie Murphy it was one of the most common in the posters of the filmtoday the luck seems to have deserted the actor. He ended up the jokes and the fame, Murphy does not want to see him on the screen.

Between two and three movies per year and all of them with success at the box office thanks to the jokes that were pulled out of the sleevein that was the basis for the meteoric rise of Eddie within the film industry, and that’s that his beginnings were certainly not easy.

At the same moment in which it began to get famous his personal life began to drop sharply because of complaints, marriages that did not work and a style of life little bit healthy.

The fame for which both had worked is retained while his family increased considerably. Murphy has been the father of ten children from five different mothers, between the greater and the less of them there are about 30 years apart, that’s without taking into account that several of their offspring have been the result of extramarital affairs.



To this day, that was the king of the laughter of Beverly Hills is almost finished, in Hollywood don’t want to see him although he refuses to accept it saying that it has become a very exquisite when selecting papers. Now prefer the music to the film, as he says, is involved in a music project reggae, something we always wanted to do and never had time, until now.

Despite the fact that today you will see little on-screen, their standard of living remains the same when protagonizaba ‘The prince coming to america’. Several mansions, a private island in the Bahamas and a fleet of car among which include a Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe and a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano do that once in a while we remember the actor that was some years ago and who he is today.